SWANVILLE (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating two early Sunday morning burglaries. The Sheriff's Office says at around 1:45 a.m., they received a report of a burglar alarm going off at Swanville Produce, located off Rhonda Avenue in Swanville.

When they arrived at the business, deputies discovered the establishment had been broken into, along with St. Peter Lutheran Church. Authorities say the suspect gained entry to Swanville Produce by prying the inside door open. The suspect also gained entry to the church and rummaged through several offices. It is unknown what was taken at this time.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed anything strange in the area during the time frame to contact them and to review their security camera footage for any suspicious activity.

