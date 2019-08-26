Princeton Man Hurt When Two ATV’s Collide

ROYALTON -- A Princeton man was hurt when the ATV he was driving collided with another ATV. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. Friday on the Soo Line Trail, about three miles north of Royalton.

Fifty-year-old Kevin Kleingartner and 49-year-old Shannon Kleingartner were driving separate ATV's, traveling side by side when they collided. Kevin Kleingartner was thrown from the vehicle and was not wearing a helmet.

He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. Shannon Kleingartner was not hurt.