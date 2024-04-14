Two Dead After Crash Near Foley

MAYWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two women have died after a crash near Foley on Saturday. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says at about 2:20 p.m. they received a call about a crash between a pickup and UTV around 9600 Ronneby Rd NE.

Get our free mobile app

Officers arrived on the scene to find a pickup in the ditch and a UTV nearby fully engulfed in flames. The Sheriff's Office says witnesses had already pulled two women from the UTV and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, 57-year-old Todd Henke of Foley suffered minor injuries from the crash and from trying to help the UTV victims.

Based on witness reports the Sheriff's Office discovered Henke was going north on Ronneby Road while the UTV was going down the middle of the road at high speeds and estimate the crash happened near the centerline. Deputies say Henke did not show any signs of impairment, and the crash is under investigation. The two women's names have not been released yet, pending positive identification by the medical examiner.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker