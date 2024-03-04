One Person Hurt In Crash North Of Little Falls

RIPLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash north of Little Falls on Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says that 56-year-old Jeremy Girtz of Pierz was going south on Jewel Road near Ripley Township when his bike left the road and went into the ditch.

The Sheriff's office reports Girtz was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III with unknown injuries.

