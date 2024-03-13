One Person Hurt In Crash Near Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Little Falls on Tuesday.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Gary Brausen of Pierz was going North on 190th Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. when it left the road and hit a tree.
Brausen was initially taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls but was later transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. The Sheriff's Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation.
