Sheriff: Two Hurt While Pulling Boat, Trailer in Morrison County

ONAMIA -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday on 370th Avenue, north of Highway 27, near Onamia.

Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Kelzenberg of Isanti was heading south on 370th Avenue pulling a boat and trailer. Meanwhile, 58-year-old Gordon Gall pulled out of a private driveway and struck the boat and trailer.

Kelzenberg and his passenger, 61-year-old Tamera Kelzenberg of Isanti, were taken to Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries. Gall was not hurt.