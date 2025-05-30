Stearns County Named to Federal Sanctuary Jurisdiction List

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has released a list of counties they say are sanctuary jurisdictions.  Stearns County is one of the Minnesota counties on the list.

DHS claims the counties are deliberately obstructing the enforcement of immigration laws.

Stearns County has responded to the designation by saying the county was never notified prior to the list's release and has not received any formal explanation for being on it.

Sheriff Steve Soyka says the county has always cooperated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The sheriff says he believes they remain fully compliant with all laws, including immigration and the detainee process.

Soyka says they always notify ICE when required, and local ICE officials have complimented Stearns County on how they handle such matters.

The county will continue to operate under its current procedures and is waiting to get additional details from Homeland Security.

