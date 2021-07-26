Sheriff Warns Of Catalytic Converter Thefts in Broad Daylight

ROCKVILLE -- The Stearns County Sheriff is warning residents to be on the lookout for catalytic converter thefts after one was stolen Monday morning.

The Sheriff says his office took a report of a catalytic converter theft Monday morning at the Pleasant Lake public access in Rockville.

An angler arrived at 7:00 a.m. and left at 10:30 a.m. and discovered both converters cut off of their Ford F150.

Just last week the Mille Lacs County Sheriff issued a warning of catalytic converter thefts at boat landings in that county.

During the regular session of the Minnesota State Legislature, a bill was introduced to try to deal with the growing problem.

Keep your eyes open.

