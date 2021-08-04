Sheriff Warns of Thefts at Quarry Park in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has a reminder for those of you who like to go swimming at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park.

They say they took 33 reports of theft at the park in June and July. In those reports, 45 cell phones were stolen, 16 wallets or bags, and six other miscellaneous items.

Graphic courtesy of the Stearns County Sheriff's Office

Get our free mobile app

The Sheriff says when swimming be sure to keep an eye on your property or leave or valuables at home.

Back in June the Sheriff's Office announced they were increasing patrols at the park due to a large number of thefts, fights, and alcohol and drug violations.

Autocross Returns to St. Cloud, Circuit Coming in 2022