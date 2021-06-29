Sheriff’s Office Plans to Increase Patrol at Stearns County Parks

WAITE PARK -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they plan to be more visible at a number of Stearns County parks.

The sheriff's office says they have seen an increase number of incidents at several Stearns County Parks, particularly at Quarry Park in Waite Park.

In the past several weeks, authorities have responded to a large number of thefts, fights, and alcohol and drug violations in Quarry Park.

Beginning this week, there will be an increase in officers, along with a stronger focus on ordinance violations related to drug and alcohol use. All violations will be cited accordingly.

Sheriff Steve Soyka says these methods are meant to keep the parks safe and to deter criminal activity.

It is unfortunate that some people go to the parks only to create problems, drink to excess and steal when most people are just trying to enjoy the parks that Stearns County has to offer. This stepped-up enforcement and presence is a way to deter this activity and promote a welcoming park atmosphere. Overall, the Stearns County Park System is safe, but we have experienced trouble at a few, caused by a few.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office reminds visitors and residents that alcohol in Quarry Park is a violation of county ordinance.