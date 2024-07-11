UPDATE: Quarry Park Drowning Victim Identified

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The drowning victim at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve has been identified. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says 17-year-old Emmanuel Seward Jr. of Brooklyn Park died of accidental drowning.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday afternoon the Streans County Sheriff's Office received a call about a possible drowning at Quarry 11. Witnesses at the scene told deputies a 17-year-old boy had jumped off a 10-foot high cliff into the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses entered the water to try to rescue Seward but were not able to find him.

Members of the Stearns/Benton Dive Team, along with Waite Park and St. Cloud Fire Departments deployed boats and started searching the quarry. Authorities found Seward at around 8:45 p.m. in about 31 feet of water.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

How To Plant Your Own Hanging Flower Baskets