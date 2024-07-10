Teenage Boy Drowns in Quarry Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A teenage boy drowned at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday they received a call about a possible drowning at Quarry 11.

Witnesses say a 17-year-old boy had jumped off a 10-foot high cliff into the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted to dive into the water but were not able to find him.

Members of the Stearns/Benton Dive Team, along with Waite Park and St. Cloud Fire Departments deployed boats and started searching the quarry. At about 8:45 p.m. the victim was found in about 31 feet of water.

