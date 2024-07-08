History Hunt in the Gardens Part of the Annual Art Fair

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Back by popular demand, the History Hunt in the Gardens is coming up.

The Stearns History Museum is holding the history hunt challenge on July 18th during the annual Art Fair in the Gardens.

We have a booth right by the visitors' center. YOu can stop by and pick up a history hunt from us, and then as you are going around the gardens and looking at art and all the fun things they have going on that day you can do this little history hunt. So looking for landmarks and information on some of their signage, etcetera. And when you finish it up you come back and drop it off to spin the big wheel and get a prize.

Stearns History Museum Executive Director Amy Degerstrom says they have some updates from last year's hunt including some history about St. Cloud State University and the neighborhood the gardens are in.

She says it is a fun way to infuse some history into the event.

Last year they had over 500 people stop by their booth and about half of them did the hunt.

Get our free mobile app

The Art Fair in the Gardens runs from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18th.

READ RELATED ARTICLES