ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can watch 12 performances over two nights on one stage in downtown St. Cloud.

The Live Performance Showcase will be at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Sunday, June 7th and Monday, June 8th. It's part of the Minnesota Presenters Network 2026 summer conference.

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Paramount Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says it's a chance for the acts to audition in front of people who book shows for stages and theaters across the state.

The presenters from around the state get to come in and hear little bite-sized performances from six different artists each night. So on Sunday, June 7th, we'll have six performers between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., and then the same thing on Monday, June 8th. Both nights will be completely different.

Boulka says that because each act will only get 20 minutes to perform, they'll mostly have stripped-down performances from what they would do for a typical show.

We can't set up for every artist. We can't do what we'd do for a full show; we just don't have the time between acts. A lot of times, they'll bring a simplified version of what they do.

Both nights are open to the general public to come and watch. General seating tickets are $10 for each night.

Sunday, June 7

7:00pm - Contempo Physical Dance

7:30pm - TU Dance

8:00pm - Jason Schommer

8:30pm - Rosie Daze Band

9:00pm - Courtney Burton with Court’s in Session

9:30pm - Michael Shynes & The Long Way Home

Monday, June 8

7:00pm - Mississippi Hot Club

7:30pm - Ruckus in the Bearbrush

8:00pm - Aksel Krafnick Music / Kraft and Cover

8:30pm - Jason Lyle Black

9:00pm - Janelle Kendall’s Perfect Storm & Thunder Road

9:30pm - The Clayton Ryan Band.