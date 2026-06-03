PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Kids can have fun while learning about the past at camp this summer. The Paynesville Historical Society Museum is once again holding its Kids History Camps. Each of the day-long camps has 12 hands-on stations designed to encourage communication, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

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Executive Director Emily Monnens says each station focuses on two things:

"Relevance to history, which means somehow the station will tie back to a historical skill or event, and then of course the hands-on component, so the kids are not just sitting and listening, they're actually doing and learning skills and building their confidence."

She says the stations offer a lot of variety, from cooking to pioneer games to outdoor skills.

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The museum offers three camps during the summer, and each one is different. Monnens says kids from all over come to the camps:

"Seventy to seventy-five percent of our campers come from within thirty miles of Paynesville, and the rest will be coming like the Brainerd Lakes area, the Alex area, the Twin Cities, and even further down south to like the Granite Falls area, and so camp has, the word has spread that camp is a great time for these kiddos."

Monnens says once a kid takes part in a camp, they often come back for the others each summer. The camps cost $30 per child, and run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

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