Registration Opens for GREAT Theatre Summer Camps

WAITE PARK -- Your child can enhance their acting skills this summer at one of GREAT Theatre's summer camps.

Kids ages 3 to 18 can sign up for one of 75 camp opportunities throughout central Minnesota. GREAT Theatre Education Director Kendra Norton Dando says the camps are an opportunity for kids to open up and express themselves.

They can find a passion, find a skill, get creative, gain confidence and meet new friends. It's a really excellent opportunity.

Last summer GREAT served over 1600 kids. She says the camps offer something for all skill levels.

We feel our camps are a wonderful place to build skills, that's what we are focused on. In return these kids build some confidence to go and audition for our productions during the school year.

Registration for GREAT Donors opens Monday, while public registration opens on Wednesday.

GREAT Theatre's Summer Camps run weekly from June through August.

