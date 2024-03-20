GREAT Theatre Announces 2024 Summer Camps

GREAT Theatre Announces 2024 Summer Camps

Uncle Fesler and Wednesday
(Photo: Joshua Akkerman, WJON)

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- With the school year winding down, It's never too early to look for summer activities for your kids. GREAT Theatre will open registration for its Theatre Summer Camps on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

Get our free mobile app
(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)
loading...

The camps are designed for both kids with experience or new to the theater with a focus on skill development. There are several themed camps to choose from including The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, The Addams Family, Robin Hood, and more.

The Addams Family Ancestors
(Photo: Joshua Akkerman, WJON)
loading...

GREAT Donors and season subscribers get early registration access on Monday.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures

 

Come Visit St. Martin, Minnesota with us in Pictures

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: GREAT Theatre, GREAT Theatre Summer Camps, GREAT Waite Park
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON