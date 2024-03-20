GREAT Theatre Announces 2024 Summer Camps

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- With the school year winding down, It's never too early to look for summer activities for your kids. GREAT Theatre will open registration for its Theatre Summer Camps on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

The camps are designed for both kids with experience or new to the theater with a focus on skill development. There are several themed camps to choose from including The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, The Addams Family, Robin Hood, and more.

GREAT Donors and season subscribers get early registration access on Monday.

