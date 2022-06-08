New Tech Theater Program Begins at SCTCC

ST. CLOUD -- Students at St. Cloud Technical and Community College will have a new Technical Theater Program this fall.

Through a first-in-the-state partnership with GREAT theater in St. Cloud, the Technical Theater Practicum Program will allow students to complete the Minnesota Transfer Curriculum on-campus at SCTCC as well as gain practical experience in technical theater through GREAT.

While gaining experience in technical theatre (scenic, properties, costumes, lighting, sound, stage management), students will gain experience in the backstage world of theatre arts. By the end of the two-year program, students will be prepared to enter the professional theatre and entertainment industry.

Kendra Norton Dando, GREAT’s Education Director, and Dr. Hillary Vermillion of SCTCC co-designed this program.

Dr. Hillary Vermillion (l), SCTCC and Kendra Norton Dando, GREAT Theater. Photo by SCTCC Dr. Hillary Vermillion (l), SCTCC and Kendra Norton Dando, GREAT Theater. Photo by SCTCC loading...

Dr. Emmanuel Awuah, SCTCC Vice President of Academic Affairs is excited to add the program.

I am excited about the new Technical Theatre Practicum AA program. It opens up another avenue for community members to explore their interests, hone their skills, and pursue careers in the arts, in addition to the Theatre Transfer Pathway SCTCC offers. The strong campus-arts community partnership in support of this new program attests not only to its viability but also demonstrates the collaboration necessary to sustain it for the long haul.

Graduates will be able to work at many concert venues, amusement parks, and hotels as well as complete their four-year degree at any Minnesota State college or university.

Enrollment in the program is now open, click here for more information.