GREAT Names Johnson Development Director

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- GREAT Theatre has named its new Development Director. Tim Johnson will join GREAT in June and lead fundraising efforts, overseeing the annual giving program, corporate sponsorships, and endowment initiatives in the role.

Johnson has over 15 years of experience in communications and a Master of Science in Mass Communications from St. Cloud State.

Executive Director Lacey Schirmers says Johnson is a dynamic leader with a strategic mindset and GREAT is thrilled to have him join their team. Prior to joining GREAT Johnson was a Recruitment Marketing Specialist with CentraCare.

