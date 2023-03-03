GREAT Theatre Gearing Up for Summer Theatre Camps

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Your son or daughter can improve their acting skills this summer.

GREAT Theatre is getting ready for a summer of creativity, learning and fun with their annual Summer Theatre Camps.

The organization has over 55 different camps scheduled for kids ages 4-18-years-old.

Kendra Norton Dando is GREAT Theatre's Artistic & Education Director. She says whether your child is a season performer or stepping on the stage for the first time, they have something for everyone.

We build camps for every skill level. The whole goal is that you can come in with any skill level and at any age. Just come in and we will meet you where you are.

All camps are held at a variety of schools to help keep the camps close to as many kids as possible in central Minnesota.

Dando says each year they look to bring back some fan favorites, in addition to add new themes and stories.

We have a new camp called Great Originals, and this came from feedback from people who took our camps. So the first week will be about developing the story, and the second week will be about performing and brining that script to life.

Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. on March 16th, with early access available for GREAT donors and season subscribers on March 15th.

GREAT Theatre also offers a pick-year-price registration that is available to every family to ensure every student has access to the camps.

Camps fill up fast so make sure to register online or by calling 320-258-2787.

