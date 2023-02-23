Rockville Selects Five Finalists for City Administrator Position

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- The Rockville city council is one step closer to selecting a new city administrator.

During Wednesday night's meeting, the council voted to bring in five finalists for the final round of interviews. The finalists are:

Lukas Darling - currently employed by the Town of Otterbein, Indiana, where he served as the Deputy Town Administrator for one year and now serves as the Town Administrator. He has been in that role for one month. Prior to this, he was employed by the Boardman Township Department of Planning and Zoning as a Planning and Zoning Intern (1 yr.) and as a Property Enforcement Officer (2 yrs.).

Dylan Edwards - currently serves as the Assistant Planner for the City of Brainerd, Minnesota, where he has been in the position for one month. Prior to this, he was employed by the Central Minnesota Council – Boy Scouts of America as the District Executive for one and a half years, as a Financial Advisor for Equitable Advisors – Retirement Benefits Group for seven months, and as a Legislative Intern for Ohio House of Representatives Member Randi Clites during the Fall of 2019.

Michael Harvey - most recently served as the Land Services Director for Benton County, Minnesota, for three and a half years. Prior to this, he served as a Commercial Appraiser for Dakota County Assessing Services for three years and as a Residential Appraiser (3 yrs.) and a Principal Appraiser (2.5 yrs.) for the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office.

Mark Lemen - currently serves as the Director of Public Works for the City of Glencoe, Minnesota, where he has been employed for one year. Prior to this, he served as a Utilities Supervisor for the City of Plymouth, Minnesota, for over one year, as the Wastewater Biosolids Operations Lead for the City of Becker, Minnesota, for two years, and as a Wastewater/Water Operator for the City of Buffalo, Minnesota, for two years.

Shawn Reinke - currently serves as a Partner with Taylor, Krieg & Reinke, LLC where he has been employed for over four years. Prior to this, he served as the Assistant County Attorney for Swift County, Minnesota, for over two years, as the Owner/Managing Attorney for Reinke Law Office, LLC for four years, and as an Associate Attorney with Ahles Law Firm, PLC for one year.

Liza Donabauer with David Drowns Associates - the firm hired by the city - says they had a stronger pool of candidates this time around after re-advertising for the position in January.

In total 22 people applied for the position.

The next step for the council will be to bring in all five finalists on March 22nd for a final round of interviews with the council and city staff.

If all goes well the council is expected to offer the position to one of the remaining candidates later that night.

