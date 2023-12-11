Stearns County One Step Closer to Expanding Park in Rockville

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A Stearns County park will soon be expanding.

Stearns County was selected by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission to receive a $210,000 grant to expand Rockville County Park.

The project is one of 14 around the state looking to be funded by the state's Parks and Trails Legacy Fund. The commission is recommending a total of more than $16 million for those projects.

Stearns County will use the money to buy 19 acres of land next to the park and improve the experiences of park visitors. Rockville County Park and Nature Preserve is currently just under 300 acres in size and offers a variety of outdoor activities including camping, fishing, horseback riding, and hiking.

Get our free mobile app

Final approval for the grants is now in the hands of the Minnesota Legislature. The GMRPTC was started in 2014 and helped award over $83 million in grants to fund more than 120 projects across the state.

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures