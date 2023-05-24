Rockville Gets $1.2-Million In State Funding to Fix Lift Stations

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It was good news for the city of Rockville after money was included in a bonding bill to make improvements to three lift stations.

Mayor Duane Willenbring says they have three sewage pumping stations that are in need of updates as they are showing signs of premature failure.

He says before submitting their bonding request, the council was provided potential cost estimates by an engineering firm.

The bonding bill will provide $1.2-million toward the project.

Willenbring says the council will meet to confirm the potential improvement plans, with the work expected to begin sometime in 2024.

