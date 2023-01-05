Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues

Rockville&#8217;s City Administrator Search Continues

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search.

After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews.

During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with David Drowns Associates - the firm hired by the city - to discuss how to move forward.

The council ultimately decided to advertise for the position again in hopes of getting a larger candidate pool.

Liza Donabauer with DDA says the council did ask that she contact the lone finalist, and the semi-finalists who were not moved forward, to consider re-applying for the position.

According to the updated timeline, applications will be accepted through February 2nd. Finalists will be selected on February 22nd and final interviews will be held in March.

If all goes well the new administrator would start sometime in April.

 

