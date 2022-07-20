GREAT Theatre’s 25th Season Kicks Off With Grease At The Ledge

WAITE PARK -- GREAT Theatre will kick off their 25th season Thursday with Grease at The Ledge Amphitheater.

This production follows the original Broadway musical that inspired the hit 1978 movie fans have come to love.

This is the first GREAT show for Albert and Alyssa Rysavvy, and their first theatre performance since high school.

Alyssa says she's wanted to get back into theatre and felt this show was the perfect opportunity.

I've been wanting to get back into musical theatre since high school. We would always seen GREAT productions advertised and have heard great things so it finally happened for us to be in a production.

Alyssa says it didn't take long to convince her husband to join the show, especially after learning it would be Grease.

The couple says there has been a learning curve adjusting to a bigger stage, but they are excited to perform in such a beautiful venue.

Albert says it's been fun getting back into acting and can't wait to bring the show to a live audience.

It's been fun getting back into the swing of things. I was worried I would be rusty but it's like riding a bike and I jumped right in. It's been a few years since I've been able to sing and perform and it's been a lot of fun.

The show features a cast of 30 local artists, a live band, video screens and hundreds of volunteers.

You can catch GREAT Theatre's production of Grease beginning Thursday through Saturday. Tickets start at $38 and are available through Ticketmaster.