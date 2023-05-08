Summer Camps Announced at SCTCC

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College has announced its summer camps for elementary and high school students.

This summer’s camps:

Introduction to Tools Camp is for students entering grades 3-12 where they will learn the names of common tools and how to safely and properly use them. SCTCC and high school faculty will lead the camps, and students will complete a small project to take home.

The grades 3-5 camp will be held July 6, 8:15-11:30 a.m., and the cost is $25. The grades 6-12 camp will be held July 6, 12:15-3:30 p.m., and the cost is $25.

NITRO-X Camp is for students entering grades 6-9 where they will learn how vehicles work, tour local industry businesses, learn about transportation technology careers, and build R/C cars. The camp will be held in the SCTCC Transportation labs, where attendees will learn about the Auto Body, Automotive Mechanic, and Medium/Heavy Truck Diesel Mechanic programs. The week will conclude with an R/C car race for family and friends to attend.

The camp will be held June 12-15, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day, and the cost is $250.

Students, Technology, and Robots (STAR) Camp is for students entering grades 3-12 where they will learn how robots and technology work by building robots for a game challenge. Attendees also learn about the SCTCC Manufacturing programs, including CNC & Advanced Machining, Mechanical Design, Energy & Electronics, and Welding/Fabrication. During the camp, they will tour a local manufacturing business and learn about manufacturing careers. The week will conclude with a robotics demonstration and competition for family and friends to attend.

The grades 3-5 camp will be held twice: June 12-16, 8:45 a.m.-noon (FULL); or July 10-14, 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m. The cost is $125.

The grades 6-12 camp will be held June 26-30, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and the cost is $250.

Scrubs Camp is a collaborative camp with local businesses, the city of St. Cloud, SCSU, and SCTCC for students entering grades 7-12. Students spend three days exploring a variety of healthcare careers like nursing, laboratory sciences, social work, alternative therapies, and many more. There are hands-on activities facilitated by healthcare professionals and SCTCC faculty members, as well as field trips to learn more about these careers.

The camp will be held July 25-27 on both the SCTCC and SCSU campuses. The cost is $300.

The Cyclone Volleyball Camps are for students entering grades 6-8 and will focus on the fundamentals of passing, setting, approach, hitting, serving, blocking, footwork, ball control, and team communication. The camp is facilitated by SCTCC volleyball coaches and current volleyball team members and is held at the Whitney Center. Participants receive a t-shirt and game pass.

The camp will be held June 20-22, 9-11:30 a.m., and the cost is $90.

To find out more information about the camps or to register, find the details here.

