SCTCC Students Bring Awards Back to Campus
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Students from St. Cloud Technical and Community College continue to bring awards back to campus.
At the Minnesota SkillsUSA competition earlier this month, college and high school students competed in 80 categories. Winners from SCTCC:
Collision Repair Technology:
- 2nd place: Spencer Doran
- 3rd place: Tayden Christians
Electrical Construction Wiring and Industrial Motor Control:
- 2nd place: Kody Alickson
Medium/heavy Duty Truck:
- 1st place (high school division): Josiah Carlson.
Josiah Carlson and Carson Richter will advance to the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta this June.
Four students will travel to Orlando later this month after finding the podium at state DECA competitions.
At the state competition, four SCTCC students brought home awards.
Fashion Merchandising:
- 2nd place: Annalisa Gieser
Professional Sales:
- 3rd place: Kenneth Horn
- 2nd place: Montanna Jenson
Sales:
- 1st place: Dannilee Olson
Gieser, Jenson, Horn, and Olson will compete at the Collegiate DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando later this month. They’ll join more than 800 students competing in 25 different competitions.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Is This Your Ring? It Was Found in the Wastewater Filter in Rogers!
- New Century Farms Added to State Fair Database.
- New Fees on Deliveries Discussed in Minnesota Legislature.
- Becker's Regel Joins Group of Coal Power Plant Community Leaders.