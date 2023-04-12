SCTCC Students Bring Awards Back to Campus

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Students from St. Cloud Technical and Community College continue to bring awards back to campus.

At the Minnesota SkillsUSA competition earlier this month, college and high school students competed in 80 categories. Winners from SCTCC:

Get our free mobile app

SCTCC Students competing at the Minnesota SkillsUSA competition. Photo: SCTCC SCTCC Students competing at the Minnesota SkillsUSA competition. Photo: SCTCC loading...

Collision Repair Technology:

2nd place: Spencer Doran

3rd place: Tayden Christians

Electrical Construction Wiring and Industrial Motor Control:

2nd place: Kody Alickson

Medium/heavy Duty Truck:

1st place (high school division): Josiah Carlson.

Josiah Carlson and Carson Richter will advance to the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta this June.

SCTCC DECA students competing at the state event. Photo: SCTCC SCTCC DECA students competing at the state event. Photo: SCTCC loading...

Four students will travel to Orlando later this month after finding the podium at state DECA competitions.

At the state competition, four SCTCC students brought home awards.

Fashion Merchandising:

2nd place: Annalisa Gieser

Professional Sales:

3rd place: Kenneth Horn

2nd place: Montanna Jenson

Sales:

1st place: Dannilee Olson

Gieser, Jenson, Horn, and Olson will compete at the Collegiate DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando later this month. They’ll join more than 800 students competing in 25 different competitions.

READ RELATED ARTICLES