New Fees For Home Delivery Discussed in MN House

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A pair of bills making their way through the Minnesota House of Representatives would make home delivery and ride shares more expensive across the state.

House File 580 would add an additional seventy-five cents to each transaction when the purchase is delivered to the customer’s door.

The additional revenue would be allocated as follows:

1% to a food delivery support account;

45% to the highway user tax distribution fund;

24% to a larger cities assistance account;

19% to the small cities assistance account;

11% to the town road account.

House File 2882 would apply a percentage fee to the bill for “small vehicle passenger services”. Those services are defined as a service provided by a person offering transportation of passengers for parties of seven or fewer, including the driver. While not mentioned specifically, ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft would qualify as small vehicle passenger service providers.

The additional revenue would be used to improve roads and bridges across the state. Both bills have been assigned to committees and are pending an initial hearing.

