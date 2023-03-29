Diamond Ring Found in Rogers Wastewater

ROGERS (WJON News) - If only diamond rings could talk.

Last week, technicians at the Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Center in Rogers discovered a diamond ring while cleaning out a filter.

Officials say the band is pitted and worn, but the diamond is in great condition.

Since the ring was found at the Rogers plant, it probably belongs to someone near that area, and officials would like to return it to the owner if possible.

They say the ring is very unique, but don’t want to describe it in great detail.

If you believe the ring could be yours, send an email to inquiries@metc.state.mn.us or call (651) 602-1269. Be able to accurately describe the ring, or provide photo evidence if possible.

