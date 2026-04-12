MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An area brewery brought home some hardware from an annual competition. Third Street Brewhouse in Cold Spring placed second in two categories at the 2026 Minnesota Brewers Cup Competition.

Third Street brought home silver in the Standard American Beers category with its Minnesota Golden Light. It also grabbed silver with Cold Spring Bock in the Dark Lagers division. The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild invited 72 breweries and brewpubs to take part in the annual event, with over 350 individual beers entered into 18 categories.

34 breweries brought home a top-three finish in one of the categories.

All the beers were rated in a blind taste-test and scored based on quality and adherence to the Beer Judging Certification Program. All first-place winners advanced to the Best in Show awards. Minneapolis-based Utepils Brewing's Ewald the Golden took first in Best in Show, with second going to St. Paul's Blackstack Brewing's Slopes, and third to Spring Park's Back Channel Brewing's District 5.

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