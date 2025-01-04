New Pour Love Into Local Campaign Aims To Support Small Breweries

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Small breweries nationwide are asking people to visit their taprooms this winter now that the holidays are over. The "Pour Love Into Local" is a new campaign by the Brewers Association aimed at supporting local breweries in a historically slow period for small businesses.

Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Jess Talley says it's no secret small businesses are hurting and that is true of craft beer. She says many craft brewers offer a space for local food trucks, local musicians, and artists, and welcome in non-drinkers, families, and pets.

January through March remain the slowest months for craft brewers, accounting for just 22% of annual sales. People can visit participating breweries to discover their winter offerings and then are encouraged to share their experiences on social media with the campaign #pourloveintolocal.

