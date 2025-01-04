New Pour Love Into Local Campaign Aims To Support Small Breweries
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Small breweries nationwide are asking people to visit their taprooms this winter now that the holidays are over. The "Pour Love Into Local" is a new campaign by the Brewers Association aimed at supporting local breweries in a historically slow period for small businesses.
Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Jess Talley says it's no secret small businesses are hurting and that is true of craft beer. She says many craft brewers offer a space for local food trucks, local musicians, and artists, and welcome in non-drinkers, families, and pets.
January through March remain the slowest months for craft brewers, accounting for just 22% of annual sales. People can visit participating breweries to discover their winter offerings and then are encouraged to share their experiences on social media with the campaign #pourloveintolocal.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State
Gallery Credit: Megan Zee
Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota