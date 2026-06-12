ALBANY (WJON News) -- Tune up those bikes and get ready to join the annual Lake Wobegon Trail Caramel Roll Ride.

The annual "Beginning of Summer" ride on the Lake Wobegon Trail is from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The ride will start at 400 Railroad Avenue in Albany, before riders can choose to go east to Avon, Collegeville, or St. Joseph, west to Freeport, or north to the covered bridge in Holdingford. Riders could then hop on the Soo Line Trail to Bowlus and the Blanchard Dam on the Mississippi River.

Rest stops along the way will have caramel rolls for sale. The ride is an out-and-back with no shuttle service available.

Round-trip distances range from 12 miles to 46 miles from Albany.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. To learn more or preregister, visit Lake Wobegon Trail.

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