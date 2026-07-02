BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Two boys on a scooter were hurt when they collided with a pickup.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 1:20 p.m. in Big Lake. The pick-up was westbound on Pleasant Avenue, and the scooter was southbound on the sidewalk of Highway 25 when they collided.

The 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys from Big Lake were taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up, 80-year-old William Stolz of Big Lake, was not hurt.