Two Big Lake Boys On A Scooter Were Hurt After Hitting A Pickup Truck
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Two boys on a scooter were hurt when they collided with a pickup.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 1:20 p.m. in Big Lake. The pick-up was westbound on Pleasant Avenue, and the scooter was southbound on the sidewalk of Highway 25 when they collided.
The 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys from Big Lake were taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pick-up, 80-year-old William Stolz of Big Lake, was not hurt.
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Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins