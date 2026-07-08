County Road 32 North of Lake Henry Closes Monday for Resurfacing
LAKE HENRY (WJON News) -- A Stearns County road construction project north of Lake Henry gets underway on Monday.
County Road 32 will be closed between Highway 4 and Highway 71 for a resurfacing project. The work will include culvert replacements, road realignment, paving, intersection lighting, and turf establishment.
The closure will force drivers to detour around the work zone or find an alternate route.
The more than eight-mile, $3.5-million project is scheduled to reopen in October.
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