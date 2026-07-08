Ah, another weekend will soon be here, and you need something to do between those two glorious days between work and more work. This weekend looks to be, as Buster Poindexter would say, Hot Hot Hot, so we have some indoor and outdoor events in the Weekender for you.

If you are looking for a way for the kids to cool off, check out the Pop-Up Splash Pad: READ MORE: St. Cloud Kids Can Get Soaked By A Fire Truck This Saturday.

It is not too late to get the kiddies involved in Pine Grove Zoo's Sleepover Safari on Friday night/Saturday morning either: READ MORE: Camping Inside A Zoo Sounds Wild, And Pine Grove Is Actually Doing It.

You can also take in some history at the Stearns History Museum's 7th Annual At War and At Home: the WWII Experience. The event is free to attend. Plus, take in some great tunes at MT's on 8th with WJON's own Kelly Cordes on Saturday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., with a mix of pop, classic rock, and country.

If you still need more fun, check out the Weekender's picks below to get yourself out of the lazy chair and exploring the world.

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Sameer Ali on Unsplash Sameer Ali on Unsplash

Stop by the St. Cloud Library and make your own one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry. You will be able to choose from pre-cut, copper-foiled glass pieces for your pendant. Then watch as an artist solders your piece together with a jump ring so you are ready to wear it home. The adventurous types can even take a shot at soldering yourself, with some guidance, of course. The class is free to attend, and no registration is necessary. Just stop in, have some fun, and make a pendant. One pendant per person while supplies last.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – Noon

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

It is time to do some hardcore shopping on Saturday. Crossroads Center is hosting the Oddity Oasis Craft Show. The center of the mall will be transformed into a shopping bonanza of the unusual, beautifully strange, and magical. It is a strictly arts and crafts maker market; no mass produced/corporate goods here. Find those one-of-a-kind gifts, or must-have items for yourself. You can also hit the mall stores for more shopping fun, and the food court for lunch and dinner to make it a day. Free to attend.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Kids can splish, splash, and not even have to take a bath for fun on Saturday. Head to the Great River Children’s Museum in downtown St. Cloud for its Water Wonders – Stormwater and Watershed Discovery Day. Kids can cannonball into the world of liquid wonder with hands-on activities, creative exploration, and real-world environmental discovery. The museum has teamed up with the City of St. Cloud and Sauk River Watershed District for this special day focusing on habitats, rivers, stormwater, and the important role water plays in our communities.

Saturday: 9:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Anton Mislawsky on Unsplash Anton Mislawsky on Unsplash

You never need a reason to give someone flowers, or even yourself. The Simply Grace Florals at Glimmer Pop Up Bouquet Bar is a great way to give someone flowers that are even more from the heart. Stop in and build your own bouquet with that personal touch. Choose from a variety of fresh, seasonal flowers. You build it, and they will wrap the bouquet up for you. Glimmer is located by the Cold Spring Bakery. The cost will vary based on the size of your arrangement, but you can expect it to be somewhere between $5 and $20.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tim Boyle, Getty Images Chicago's Printers Row Book Fair

Did you remember the old Scholastic book orders in elementary school, or the book mobile cruising by your neighborhood? Relive those days this weekend, but just for adults. It is books, books, and more books all day long in St. Paul on Saturday for the Summer Best Book Fair – For Grownups. The annual fair will have over 240 local authors, publishers, bookstores, and crafters all under one roof. You can discover new local authors, find new reads, and sip on craft beverages while you shop. There will be food trucks on site as well for some unique eats. The book fair is on the state fairgrounds in the grandstand building. Bring those cheaters with you and prepare for a day of reading fun. There is a $22.37 entry fee to attend (includes fees); children 12 and under are free. Cost-saving tip: if you go after 3 pm than the cost is $17.10 (includes fees).

Saturday: Noon – 7:00 p.m.

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes. Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss

LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz