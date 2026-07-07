Camping Inside A Zoo Sounds Wild And Pine Grove Is Actually Doing It
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Get your gear together for a one-of-a-kind camping trip this weekend. Pine Grove Zoo is holding its Sleepover Safari on Friday night. The sleepover lets people see what the animals do after dark and check out firsthand what goes on behind the scenes.
Zoo Director Marnita Van Hoecke says there is a hike, s'mores, and usually a few surprises:
"The wolves got to howling, and I actually had to ask them to be quiet (laughs) because they kept going and we didn't want them to wake our campuers but everybody thought that was amazing and you get to hear the owls and things like that so it's really a unique opportunity to see what happens when the sun goes down and you get to hear the animals that come alive in the middle of the night."
She says it is such an amazing time and they don't put a cap on the number of people who can attend.
Pre-registration and pre-payment are required: Pine Grove Zoo.
People do need to bring their own tents, but the Zoo takes care of the rest. Van Hoecke says the sleepover is not just for kids:
"We just want to have as many people out because it's a blast! You know, everyone sits around, and then there's some songs and some stories and things like that, and then snuggling in, so come on out; we would love to have you join us."
She says the safari is one of Pine Grove Zoo's most popular events, and visitors are always asking for them to do more nights.
Admission to the zoo on Saturday is included in the cost of the safari.
The Sleepover Safari starts at 4:00 p.m. on Friday and goes until Saturday morning. The cost is $60 for adults and $50 for children to take part.
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