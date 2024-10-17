It’s A Boo-tiful Time To Visit Pine Grove Zoo In Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A popular seasonal event is taking place in Little Falls on Saturday. BooFest will take place at the Pine Grove Zoo and features a 64-foot obstacle course, an 18-foot inflatable slide, and jump houses.

Get our free mobile app

Zoo Director Marnita Van Hoecke says people should plan ahead when coming:

"The line gets to be over a block long within half an hour before we open and so we have got two ticket lines coming in for pre-sale only so if you get your tickets ahead of time you can save time in line and not have to worry about it."

Pine Grove Zoo Pine Grove Zoo loading...

Abbey Minke, Townsquare Media Abbey Minke, Townsquare Media loading...

Van Hoecke says many people come dressed up in costumes, the animals will have some theme-related toys to play with and BooFest is a festive time for both employees and those attending:

"And then we just have fun decorations throughout the zoo, we have kind of spooky Halloween music playing over our P.A. system so it's kind of a just all-around great atmosphere."

Pine Grove Zoo Pine Grove Zoo loading...

Van Hoecke says BooFest is combined from two other past events ZooBoo and ZooFest and is now one of their biggest events.

BooFest is also a fundraiser for the Zoo with 100% of the proceeds going towards future zoo improvements. BooFest runs from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and costs $8.00 to attend.

Pine Grove Zoo Pine Grove Zoo loading...

Marnita Van Hoecke, Pine Grove Zoo Marnita Van Hoecke, Pine Grove Zoo loading...

Marnita Van Hoecke Marnita Van Hoecke, Pine Grove Zoo loading...

Marnita Van Hoecke, Pine Grove Zoo Marnita Van Hoecke, Pine Grove Zoo loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls