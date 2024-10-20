Little Falls Got Into The Halloween Spirit On Saturday [PHOTOS]
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Little Falls was the place to be for some early Halloween fun on Saturday. Over 1,500 people turned out for Pine Grove Zoo's annual BooFest. There were bounce houses and obstacle courses, free candy for the kids, Halloween-themed music, and of course you could see the animals too.
Kids and adults were decked out in their Halloween costumes and Zoo Director Marnita Van Hoecke says half the fun is watching all the kids enjoy themselves:
"Listening to the kids and their laughing and I hear the kids going Dad we can't leave, we gotta stay til five so they're here three hours, bless their hearts, and they're all sugared up I'm sure by all the candy (laughs) but they're having a blast out there, oh there goes a little giraffe."
Van Hoecke says people were lined up to get in despite the early afternoon rain. After BooFest you could head up the road to the Charles Lindbergh House & Muesuem's first Lindbergh After Dark and take an evening guided tour of the historic home.
You got to hear stories about Lindbergh growing up in Little Falls and see the house in a whole new way. Site Manager Kayla Stielow says the weather was perfect for the tour:
"More than half of our leaves have dropped, it's a little bit windy, the sun has set so we've got our Jack-O-Lanterns out by the house so it's definitely a Halloween feeling if someone it looking for that kind of activity."
Stielow says they had a good turnout for the first night. You still have a chance to take in Lindbergh After Dark, they will have it again on October 26th. Scroll down below to see pictures from both events.
