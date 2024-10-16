It’s Time To Bark At The Moon For Some Fun With The Weekender

attachment-The-Weekender_yellow111 loading...

It's MEA weekend which means many of us have some extra time to look for fun activities out and about. With Halloween right around the corner, there are plenty of fun-themed events coming up for your kids and you to get out in costume and get some free candy too. Maybe break out some themed food for an MLB playoff party, a Lynx WNBA Championship game, or as the Vikings take on Detroit to try to improve to 6 - 0. Friday is National Chocolate Cupcake Day, Saturday is National Whole Barbeque Day, and Sunday is National Chicken & Waffles Day so there are some fun food choices to mix into your event. If you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.