It’s Time To Bark At The Moon For Some Fun With The Weekender
It's MEA weekend which means many of us have some extra time to look for fun activities out and about. With Halloween right around the corner, there are plenty of fun-themed events coming up for your kids and you to get out in costume and get some free candy too. Maybe break out some themed food for an MLB playoff party, a Lynx WNBA Championship game, or as the Vikings take on Detroit to try to improve to 6 - 0. Friday is National Chocolate Cupcake Day, Saturday is National Whole Barbeque Day, and Sunday is National Chicken & Waffles Day so there are some fun food choices to mix into your event. If you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
Haunted HangarsSt. Cloud
It will surely be a spooky good time of a different sort on Saturday. Head out to the St. Cloud Regional Airport for its Haunted Hangars Halloween celebration. There will be face painting, games, and prizes. You will also be able to check out the planes and have a chance to win a flight from a Young Eagle pilot. FREE to attend.
Saturday: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
- 2
Autumn Hero FestivalCold Spring
Have some fun while supporting a good cause in Cold Spring. The Blue Heron is hosting the 13th Annual Autumn Hero Festival. It is a fundraiser for the Nicholas P. Koenig H.E.R.O Foundation. The festival will have live entertainment, a silent auction, a raffle, dinner, a photo booth, and kids activities. There will be pumpkins, squash, and gourds on sale during the event that were harvested especially for the festival. Everyone is encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes. Free to Attend but there is a cost for food and pumpkins, squash and gourds.
Friday: 4:00 -8:00 p.m.
- 3
Parktober FestSt. Cloud
Dress up for Halloween and have some outdoor fun at Parktobber Fest. There will be a ton of fun activities including a pumpkin patch (while supplies last), pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, Trick or Treat Carnival Game Stations, hayrides, face painting, inflatables, crafts and food trucks. The event is free to attend.
Friday: 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- 4
BooFestLittle Falls
A popular Halloween festival is back in Little Falls as the Pine Grove Zoo hosts its annual BooFest. There is a ton to do with local businesses handing out candy, a 64-foot obstacle course, an 18-foot inflatable slide, jump houses, games, and of course all the animals. The animals will have some special holiday-themed toys to play with too.
Saturday: 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.
- 5
Wolf Awareness WeekendSt. Paul
You will have a Howling good time learning about Wolves at the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory’s Wolf Awareness Weekend. The fun, family-friendly event will immerse you in the world of wolves with activities that bring to life the vital role wolves play in maintaining the balance of our ecosystems. You will explore the wolves’ world through fun, interactive activities such as a Scent Canister Activity, Mask Craft, Wolf Sounds (can you id the call of a wolf and other animals), Taxidermy Station,, Am I A Wolf?, Storytime: "Little Wolf's First Howling" by Laura McGee Kvasnosky, and Zookeeper Talks. Wolf Awareness Week is an educational experience to help dispel misconceptions and learn more about the animals. Free to Attend.
Saturday & Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.