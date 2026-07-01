Fireworks, Fireworks, and Fireworks (as Katy Perry says, just own the night like the 4th of July). There will be no shortage of booms for you to enjoy this weekend. Whether it is the St. Cloud display at Wilson Park, the annual celebration and parade in St. Joseph, or the Rox game on Friday night, it is not hard to find a place to catch a fireworks show. No matter where you go, be mindful of your furry friends and help them deal with the noise.

If you want something a little more relaxing, why not check out the Picnic at the St. Cloud Farmer's Market this weekend. READ MORE: Join The Picnic At The Market This July Fourth.

You can wrap up your extended 4th of July Weekend in Waite Park with the Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge concert too. READ MORE: Etheridge Is Back At The Ledge And This Time She Brought Wynonna.

Check out the Weekender's ideas below for other events and things to do.

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TSM STC TSM STC

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Head down to Wilson Park early for the Fireworks show to do some shopping. There will be a community vendor fair in the park from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a wide variety of crafts, artists, makers, and small businesses showing off their goods. It is free to attend, and then afterwards you can stake out your spot to catch the music and fireworks show that evening.

Saturday: 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

Do you like trivia? How about bingo? Okay, how about music? Then it’s time for you to check out Jingo! The new party game that is sweeping the nation. Instead of calling out numbers, the emcee/host will play a short clip of a song. If you know the song, and the name of it is on your Jingo card, mark off the square. There will be prizes, and you can order some great food and beverages while you play. I recommend the Tater Tots. Be sure to get a side of sour cream with them for dipping. Free to play the game. There is a cost for any food or beverages you would order.

Friday: 7:30 p.m. start time.

Maxwell Hageman was the opening music act, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Maxwell Hageman was the opening music act, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

You can check out three local bands, including one making their stage debut. Cthosis, The Lucidia Project and Raven Crow all hit the Keller Bar (part of the Red Carpet Nightclub) on Friday night. A $5 cover charge gets you in to see all three acts. The Lucidia Project is making their debut, so check them out, and who knows, maybe you will see the next Soul Asylum before they make it big.

Friday: 9:00 p.m. start time.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Go hungry when this great event returns this weekend. Taste of Minnesota is back for two days in downtown Minneapolis (along Nicollet Mall and Washington Avenue). It is the original “Taste of” event, and there is so much more than food. There are arts and crafts, local vendors, and live local music. Polcia, Dillinger Four, and Bad Bad Hats are featured acts on Friday, and Brother Ali, ANT, Dessa, Nur-D, and the Gully Boys will all be playing on Saturday. The event is free to attend, but make sure your pocketbook is full for trying all the great food.

Friday: 4:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: Noon – 10:00 p.m.

Image Credit: Anja via Unsplash Image Credit: Anja via Unsplash

Looking to get out of town for the long weekend but don’t know where to go? How about Winona? The southern Minnesota town has a lot going on this weekend and for the rest of the month. You can check out the 19th Annual Minnesota Beethoven Festival with a wide array of acts paying tribute to the musical great. Then there is the 2026 Great River Shakespeare Festival showcasing A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Pericles: Prince of Tyre. If that is a bit too much culture for you, not to worry, there is also the MN Marine Art Museum - “Splish, Splash, Story” – Selections for The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art showing off illustrations from children’s books from the Eric Carle Museum that span over a century.

Thursday – Sunday: times vary by event.

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