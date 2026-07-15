Stop me if you have heard this one before, but Buster Poindexter says it's going to be HOT HOT HOT again this weekend. For sure, people are looking for ways to keep cool, and the St. Cloud area has two great parks for you to take a dip.

READ MORE: Two Stearns County Parks Where You Can Cool Off During The Heatwave.

As a bonus option, don't forget to check out the Bubble Bash on Friday at Lake George:

READ MORE: Free Bubble Bash Hits St. Cloud Splash Pads With DJs And Foam

If you are looking for a little more adventure, there is the Tour of Saints Bike Ride on Sunday to explore some of our surrounding communities. Then for those who want to relax a bit more and stay cool, you can take in a movie. The new live-action Moana opened last week, and for adults, look for a silly, fun time; I recommend Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Pass.

Still want more? Check out the Weekender's picks below for more fun options to do this weekend.

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TSM STC TSM STC

NatchaT. on Unsplash NatchaT. on Unsplash

You can learn how to make paper from scratch at the St. Cloud Library on Saturday. Take part in the Pulp Pages class with Now Make Art. You will explore the world of papermaking through a hands-on process using repurposed materials. Class attendees will customize paper with pulp, seeds, petals, and dyes and go home with a one-of-a-kind sheet of handmade paper. The class is best for kids over 3 and is geared towards kids ages 9-12, but all are welcome. Free to attend.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – Noon

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

Look for a good laugh to close out your weekend, then look no further than the Ledge Amphitheater on Sunday. Jim Gaffigan brings his Everything is Wonderful tour to Waite Park. It is a somewhat historic show for the Ledge as Gaffigan will be the first pure standup comic show to headline the venue. Gaffigan is an actor and stand-up comic who specializes in observational and conversational humor. He has had roles on shows like That 70s Show and Law and Order, and movies such as Super Troopers, Luca, and 13 Going on 30. Word on the street is he has a few special jokes about Minnesota, and hold on to your hats, one about our beloved Vikings that he will unveil in the show. There are still some tickets available ranging from just over $70 to $162.

Sunday – 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Your summer town festivals are not done just yet, and New London may have picked the best week of the year for its Water Days. The festival is jam-packed with things to do all week long. Thursday has a book sale, Game Night w/Lucky Duck, and free music from The Tasting Grove. Friday features a tennis tournament, Little Crow Ski Show, street dance, and an Adult Carnival. Saturday is the biggest day with a pancake feed, the Lowertown Market, Grand Day Parade, Hog Roast, Bounce Town, Bingo, live music, and more. Sunday wraps things up with an omelet breakfast, silent film matinee, Rubber Duck race fundraiser, and a river ride. Many of the attractions and events are free to do.

Thursday – Sunday: Use the link in the title headline to view the full schedule.

Paul Habstritt, WJON RipCon

COLLECT-A-CON - MINNEAPOLIS

Pop culture and trading cards unite at a big show in Minneapolis. Collect-A-Can is the country’s largest trading card, anime, and pop culture convention. There will be over 900 tables with Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Lorcana, Star Wars Unlimited, and more. Plus, concert showcases, celebrity guests, sports cards, Funko Pop, video games, vintage toys, and more. This show has it all. The Cost ranges from about $38 to $190 depending on if you want a one-day pass, two-day pass, VIP, or meet-and-greet option.

Saturday & Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Explore Minnesota Explore Minnesota

WANDERLIGHT TRAIL - APPLY VALLEY

Take in the wonder of animals in a whole new way at the Minnesota Zoo. When the sun dips behind the horizon, the zoo will light up with the Wanderlight Trail. The walking paths will feature larger-than-life lanterns inspired by animals from around the world. The adventure will take visitors to deserts, jungles, glowing oceans, lakes, and more. You are free to stroll at your own pace. There is an additional cost for the Wanderlight Trail, but why not make a day of it and check out the zoo late afternoon and then stay to walk the wonder? Tickets range from $26 to $57 depending on the night of the week you go.

Wednesday - Sunday: 7:30 p.m. - Midnight

Staying Cool in Summer Heat Record heat sent people flocking to area beaches and parks to stay cool but others still took in other outdoor fun too. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer