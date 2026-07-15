UNDATED (WJON News) -- As the heatwave drags on, Stearns County has a few options for you to cool down.

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Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park is always a popular place in the summer. Swim Quarry #2 is about a half-mile from the parking lot. The quarry is 116 feet deep and has high rock formations for jumping. Swim Quarry #11 is about one-third mile from the parking lot. It's 40 feet deep and has a sandy beach area.

Natural Resource Technician for the Stearns County Parks Department, Tom Poser, reminds you that parking at Quarry Park requires a parking pass. It's $10 for a daily pass, or $25 for an annual pass. But there is an option for getting a free parking pass.

Visitors also have the opportunity to use a parking pass from the Great River Regional Library that they can check out for free. Any of the Great River Regional Libraries within the county will have the pass for anyone interested.

Poser reminds you that there are no lifeguards on duty, so you are swimming at your own risk. Quarry Park and Nature Preserve is open from 8:00 a.m. until a half-hour after sunset daily.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Another popular place to go is Warner Lake County Park near Clearwater. Poser says, beside the sandy swimming beach, there are other ways many people enjoy the water there.

We have a very nice sandy beach there. It's a slightly slower-paced environment. An opportunity for families to come out and introduce their children to swimming. That lake is open for other recreational opportunities, too. Non-motorized watercraft uses are very popular down there, so we see a lot of kayaks and paddleboards.

Warner Lake County Park is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. There is no lifeguard on duty.

The National Weather Service has an Extreme Heat Warning at least through 9:00 p.m. on Thursday for much of Minnesota.

WeatherEye forecasts high temperatures in St. Cloud:

Wednesday (7/15) - 94

Thursday (7/16) - 93

Friday (7/17) - 95

Saturday (7/18) - 90

Sunday (7/19) - 91

Monday (7/20) - 88

The official recorded high temperatures in St. Cloud in recent days:

Saturday (7/11) - 88

Sunday (7/12) - 91

Monday (7/13) - 92

Tuesday (7/14) - 93