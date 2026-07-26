UNDATED ( WJON News) -- It's going to be another scorcher on Sunday.

The National Weather Service says most of the state is under an Extreme Heat Warning from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

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The dangerous heat kicks up a notch Sunday, with heat indices of 100-110F expected areawide. In St. Cloud, heat index is expected to be around 106 by late afternoon. Less cloud cover is expected, which will promote these warmer temperatures.

The high temperature in St. Cloud on Saturday was 91 degrees. That was our 9th day this summer with highs in the 90s.

The normal high for us for this time of the year is 82 degrees.

Storms are expected to form across northern Minnesota and move southeast through the evening.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

So far this summer, St. Cloud has officially received 5.77 inches of rain in June and July combined, which is nearly an inch below normal.