Kandiyohi County Drug Stop Turns Up Meth Fentanyl And A Child In The Car

Kandiyohi County Drug Stop Turns Up Meth Fentanyl And A Child In The Car

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Kandiyohi County. At about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, agents of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, along with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 71.

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Agents recognized that the passenger of the vehicle had an outstanding felony warrant in Hennepin County. The driver, a 29-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 31-year-old man, both from Minneapolis, were arrested on Controlled Substance charges.

Agents allegedly found 466 grams of suspected methamphetamine and six grams of suspected powdered fentanyl, both inside the vehicle and on the two people arrested.

There was also a seven-year-old boy in the vehicle. He was placed with Kandiyohi County Family Services.

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.

The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

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