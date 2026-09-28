SARTELL (WJON News) -- Women in Central Minnesota are invited to attend "She Matters: Women's Health Night," a free event focused on women's health, wellness, education, and connection on Thursday. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Sartell Community Center.

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It is a combination of women's health education, local shopping, and wellness resources. Attendees will be able to visit health education booths, enjoy giveaways, and shop at local vendors offering boutique clothing, jewelry, teas, flowers, sweets, and more.

Additional activities include free pink pumpkin painting from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., discover and buying artwork created by Coborn Healing Center Art Therapy patients, and having a chance to win St. Cloud Norsemen Hockey tickets.

The evening will conclude with a special health presentation by Dr. Jordan Mattson from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. titled "Women's Health: Reducing the Risk of Cancer".

Admission is free and open to everyone.