Heavy Police Presence Surrounds St. Joseph Home Invasion Suspect
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- There is a large police presence in St. Joseph Thursday morning.
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The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the activity is in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Northeast.
The Benton-Stearns SWAT Team is on the scene and trying to arrest a man who forced his way into a home with an axe and committed an assault in St. Joseph Township on Wednesday.
Law enforcement has been on the scene for several hours trying to arrest the man. He has threatened officers with an axe.
More information will be put out when it's available. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is requesting that you stay out of that area.
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