BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A woman was killed in a crash in Wright County.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Thursday in Buffalo.

A car driven by 96-year-old Floyd Sawatzke of Maple Lake was turning left to go into the Walmart parking lot from northbound Highway 25, and a Ford Bus was driving southbound on Highway 25 when the vehicles collided at the intersection.

A passenger in Sawatske's car, 91-year-old Laura Hoffman of Buffalo, died in the crash.

Sawatzke was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Econoline, 29-year-old Kortnie Rhoads of Big Lake, was not hurt.