ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three Minnesota natives have signed on to play for the St. Cloud State University volleyball team next year.

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Head Coach Chad Braegelmann announced the addition of the signees to the program’s 2027 signing class on Wednesday.

New Recruits

Stella Garcia is a libero/defensive specialist from Rosemount. She is a five-year varsity libero. She amassed over 1,900 digs, 300 assists, and 140 aces in her prep career…

Ella Hartung is an outside hitter from Stillwater High School in Lake Elmo, Minnesota. She posted over 550 kills and 250 digs during her prep career.

Rylee Inman is an outside hitter from Champlin, Minnesota, and Champlin Park High School. She helped lead Champlin Park to the 2026 AAAA Minnesota State Tournament. She compiled over 750 kills and 500 digs during her prep career.

St. Cloud State University is losing two seniors from this year's squad: outside hitter Shelby Kimm and middle blocker Hanna Bruskiewicz.

They have a record of 22-8 so far this season and are ranked #14 in the country in Division II. They'll play in the NSIC Tournament semifinals this Friday against Wayne State.