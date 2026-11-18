We are almost to Thanksgiving already, and then the real holiday rush begins. You can certainly tell the holidays are here all around the St. Cloud area, and there are plenty of events to take part in/check out with holiday themes and more.

Takes a few hours away from the hustle and bustle with a movie. Some good flicks have opened in the last week, like Ghost Soldier, How to Rob A Bank, Ebenezer (a good take on A Christmas Carol), and Wild Horse Nine (John Malkovich deserves at least an Oscar nomination for this one). And one of my favorites gets sequel treatment on December 4th with Violent Night 2.

If you are not a movie buff, there is still plenty to do, like the Zonta Christmas House, A Christmas Carol at the Paramount Center for the Arts, and getting your nerd on at Twin Cities Con.

There is still much more to find and do around St. Cloud. Check out the Weekender's top five picks below.

TSM STC TSM STC

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

It’s back and better than ever. Head over to the River’s Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud for the Made In Minnesota Expo. The event celebrates all things local and handmade with over 100 vendors featuring handmade crafts, holiday gifts, regional treats, home décor, outdoor gear, and so much more. The expo is free to attend.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Dan Farrell on Unsplash Dan Farrell on Unsplash

Looking for a unique gift for the holidays or other special occasion? Then the Spirit Traders Makers Market and Expo is for you. Browse a huge variety of offerings like candles, artwork, handmade jewelry, crystals, tarot decks, and spiritual tools. Chat with local artisans, readers, and energy workers about their craft as well. Organizers say the event is centered on shopping, discovery, and connection within the community. It is free to attend.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Google Google

Get in the holiday spirit with a benefit concert at St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown St. Cloud on Saturday. The Come Thou Fount Benefit Concert will feature performances from the St. John’s Boys Choir, Central Minnesota Saints, Great River Resonance Handbell, Minnesota Center Chorale, St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir, and Atonement Lutheran Church. Admission to the concert is a non-perishable food donation. All donations will benefit the Catholic Charities Food Shelf. Financial contributions will also be accepted.

Saturday: 7:00 p.m.

Andre Schofield on Unsplash Andre Schofield on Unsplash

You can literally ring in the holiday season with a handbell concert in St. Cloud. Great River Resonance is presenting Carols of Many Nations. The show will have songs taken from Christmas traditions of different countries. The handbell ensemble is made up of over a dozen performers from the St. Cloud area who love to share their joy of music. Admission is free, but good will offerings are appreciated. You have two chances to attend the show. We have the dates, times, and locations listed below.

Friday: 7:00 p.m. – Sacred Heart Chapel at The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls

Sunday: 2:00 p.m. – Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud

Mike Arney on Unsplash Mike Arney on Unsplash

Have the kids get their Christmas lists together and tell them to think big because Santa is making his first appearances at the Crossroads Mall. Avoid the late holiday rush and get the kids' picture taken with Santa starting on Friday. Walk-Ins are welcome, but the mall says making a reservation/appointment is best. Not to worry if you can’t get the kiddies in this weekend. Santa will be at the mall every day from Friday through Christmas Eve. How does he make time for all the photo opps, coordinate with the elves, and travel the world on Christmas Eve? Christmas magic. He doesn’t even know how it works.

Starts on Friday: Use the link above for the entire schedule.

Humourous St. Cloud Sign For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud