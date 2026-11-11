MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- People can celebrate all things geeky at an annual convention in a little over a week. Twin Cities Con will once again take over the Minneapolis Convention Center to celebrate comics, TV, film, anime, gaming, music, and all things pop culture.

Comics, Anime And Gaming Fill Three Days Of Twin Cities Con

The con will have celebrity appearances from Seth Green, Wil Wheaton, and ten voice actors from Baldur's Gate. Twin Cities Con founder Ben Penrod says having all the Baldur's Gate stars in one place is a big deal:

"Such an exciting thing to get ten cast members from Baldur's Gate in one place, which has never happened before, so we've got Neil Newbon, we've got Devora Wilde, we've got Jennifer English, we've got Maggie Robertson, and Tim Downie. I mean, that's huge to get so many cast members from one huge video game property together."

The event will also have all of the original voice actors from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It will have about 60 celebrity appearances in all from the likes of Star Wars, Reno 911, Power Rangers, and more.

A Butler Cafe And Music Show Are New for 2026

Other highlights include the new Kitaku Madi and Butler Cafe, and the songwriter for Hazbin Hotel, Sam Haft's Friday night show. Penrod says the cafe is a really cool additional experience:

"You get kind of served by maids or butlers who are people who are kind of dressed like really fancy, and then they do, like, a performance. You get like a little snack and a drink. It's not like a whole meal. It's nothing elaborate but it's just sort of a fun experience and the maids will do like a performance as part of their whole routine. It's sort of like a show."

Penrod says Twin Cities Con is a festival of nerd culture and it has been great to see it grow over the years. Twin Cities Con will see over 30,000 people attend during its three-day run from November 20th to the 22nd.

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